TPL's Race to Gold initiative in association with MSLTA, DLTA, GSTA to put junior district tennis players in spotlight

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 6 : In a visionary move, Tennis Premier League in association with MSLTA (Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association), DLTA (Delhi Lawn Tennis Association) and GSTA (Gujarat State Tennis Association) has launched Race to Gold (RTG), an initiative aimed at unearthing India's tennis gems and providing them with sponsorship. This groundbreaking program aims not just to discover talent but to nurture it, year after year, creating a legacy of excellence in Indian tennis.

The first and the last Olympic medal for India in Tennis dates back to 1996 when Leander Paes clinched bronze. With Race to Gold, TPL aims to reignite India's Olympic aspirations by nurturing a new generation of champions. This effort aims to support 72 talented tennis players, providing them with sponsorship opportunities and working towards creating a more inclusive and competitive tennis community.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder of Tennis Premier League, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "At TPL, we believe in nurturing talent from the grassroots level. Race to Gold is our commitment to empowering young tennis enthusiasts and providing them with the resources and exposure they need to shine on the world stage. By leveraging the TPL App, we ensure that no talent, no matter how remote, eludes our attention. "

Highlighting the transformative nature of the initiative, Mrunal Jain Co-Founder of TPL, emphasizes, "The Race to Gold Initiative serves as a gateway for young talents to enter the world of professional tennis. We believe in the power of competition to bring out the best in our players. Ranking tournaments not only identify talent but also foster a spirit of healthy rivalry and camaraderie among participants. The legacy of Indian tennis runs deep within TPL's ethos. From nurturing budding talents to celebrating historic achievements, we are committed to shaping the future of Indian tennis.

The scholarship, worth Rs 75,000, includes an advanced tennis racquet, a professional kit bag, a pair of shoes, jackets, strings, personalized jerseys, overgrips, caps, wristbands, socks, and slippers. Additionally, selected players will enjoy an exclusive player experience, including accommodation, food and beverage for two days and one night at the TPL venue for the player plus one accompanying person (coach or parent). The experience also includes a session with a tennis legend, felicitation on live TV and the opportunity to play a TPL format match against top players.

Leander Paes, an icon in tennis, expressed his endorsement for the 'Race To Gold' program of TPL, stating, "TPL's commitment to nurturing young talents and promoting district participation in the 'Race To Gold' initiative is a testament to its impactful vision. This also signifies a purposeful step towards grassroots development. I believe it's a significant stride for tennis in our country, and I am proud to support such initiatives that shape the future of the sport."

The "Race To Gold" scholarship program will extend its reach to 8 major cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune , Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Eligible categories for selection include Under 10 Boys & Girls, Under 12 Boys & Girls, Under 14 Boys & Girls, Men's Open, and Women's Open.

Sumit Nagal, the most expensive player of the Tennis Premier League Season 5 auction, shared his thoughts on the initiative. "TPL's purposeful assembly of the top 72 talents as national tennis gems is truly praiseworthy. The initiative's inclusion of district participation in the u10, u12, u14, and open categories is sure to elicit enthusiasm for the growth of tennis. I eagerly anticipate seeing this journey grow more in the coming future."

Sunder Iyer, Honorable Secretary of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and Joint Secretary of All India Tennis Association, shares "Over the years, TPL has played a crucial role in providing opportunities, exposure, and support to Indian players by placing them at the forefront of promoting Indian tennis. Now, TPL believes that by providing opportunities and support at the grassroots level, it can pave the way for a new generation of tennis stars to emerge. MSLTA is very focused on developing the grassroot level of tennis in Maharashtra and District ranking tournaments will be very helpful in the same."

