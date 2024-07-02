Two-time champion Andy Murray pulls out of Wimbledon singles

London [UK], July 2 : A two-time champion Andy Murray has opted to withdraw from singles at Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam champion remains in the doubles draw with brother Jamie Murray.

Murray noted that the back surgery he had after leaving the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club "wasn't insignificant". After putting in a lot of effort to try to compete in both singles and doubles at Wimbledon, the former top player in the ATP Rankings will now focus on doubles.

Instead, he will concentrate on playing in the doubles competition with his brother Jamie, even though he practised on Monday and didn't make a choice until Tuesday morning, only hours before his opener.

Murray was given the third and last spot on Centre Court by the organisers, and he was supposed to play Czech opponent Tomas Machac in the opening round on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," a statement from Murray's team read as quoted by Sky Sports.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time," it further read.

However, the two-time Olympic champion has been included in the British team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he hopes to compete in the men's doubles at Roland Garros with Dan Evans and in singles.

Murray will be replaced in the singles draw by David Goffin, who will take on Tomas Machac in the first round.

