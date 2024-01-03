United Cup: Maria Sakkari dominates Leylah Fernandez; seals quarterfinal spot for Greece

Perth [Australia], January 3 : World No.8 Maria Sakkari clinched Greece's spot in the United Cup quarterfinals after scripting a fine comeback from 3-1 down in the second to defeat Leylah Fernandez 7-6(2), 6-3 in Sydney on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Stefanos Tsitsipas began his 2024 singles season with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Steven Diez, giving Greece a 1-0 lead over Canada.

Greece needed to defeat Canada 3-0, or 2-1 if the sets result was not 4-4, to advance to the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas and Sakkari's straight-set victories imply that Canada can no longer win four sets in the rubber.

In the Sydney quarterfinals, Greece will lock horns with Germany while France will face Norway.

Sakkari eventually won her third straight-set match against Fernandez in a row, but she had to fight extra hard this time, especially in the long first set. Nine of its 12 regular-season games had at least one deuce, and Sakkari's clutch play on vital points was crucial.

The WTA World No.8 went up 2-0 in the first set but quickly broke back and saved five of the six break points she faced. Fernandez, the finalist for the 2021 US Open, put Sakkari under constant strain with brilliant baseline redirections and precise drop drops, but the Greek player was able to locate some of her greatest serves when she needed them.

Fernandez took an early break in the second set, like she did in the first. But Sakkari came back strong, winning five straight games after falling down 3-1. The 2023 Guadalajara champion hit some of her finest strokes down the stretch, breaking back for 3-3 at the net and then broke Fernandez again for 5-3 with a forehand winner down the line.

Earlier in the day, Tsitsipas had a strong start to his 2024 singles season as he overcame Steven Diez after missing the singles rubber against Chile the day before owing to a back injury.

"Athens, Sydney, it doesn't make much difference right now. I am out here enjoying playing tennis. There is a lot of blue and white around the stadium, which happen to be my favourite colours," Tsitsipas was quoted as saying by ATP.

"Today was a good summary of how aggressive I can be. I'm always seeking extra credibility in my game and whatever I can add to my game I am always willing and open-minded. I always have a lot of energy when I'm playing in Australia, which keeps my blood pumping," he added.

