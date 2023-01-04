United Cup: Musetti gives Italy lead against Poland in City Final

Brisbane, Jan 4 Lorenzo Musetti gave Italy a perfect start in the United Cup City Final, here on Wednesday when he cruised past Poland's Daniel Michalski.

The two-time ATP Tour titlist and Next Gen ATP Finals alumnus was in full control on Pat Rafter Arena, showing his class in a 6-1, 6-1 win against the World No. 260. The Italian lost just three service points in his 58-minute victory.

"Of course the serve worked really well. But I mean every shot (I) had a great feeling with the ball since the first hit on the court. I think I played for sure the best match of the year," Musetti said.

Poland will look to quickly strike back when WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes the court against World No. 27 Martina Trevisan, a lefty who made last year's Roland Garros semi-finals.

That clash will be followed by the No. 1 men's singles match between 2021 ATP Finals competitors Hubert Hurkacz and Matteo Berrettini, which kicks off the night session.

Musetti oozed with confidence from the first ball against Michalski, waving his racquet like a wand on the court. Michalski struggled to find his rhythm early, which allowed the World No. 23 to play from the lead, which he never relinquished.

"Today I was moving really, really fast with the feet and I think that's a key part for my game. Today I was on fire from that side, so I could manage the match in a positive way," Musetti said.

The Italian is now 3-0 at the inaugural United Cup. Musetti also earned straight-set victories against Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves and Norwegian Viktor Durasovic.

