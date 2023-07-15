Unseeded Vondrousova clinches Wimbledon title, defeats Ons Jabeur in final 

London [UK], July 15 : Unseeded Czech Republic player Marketa Vondrousova clinched her maiden Wimbledon title, defeating No.6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the 2023 Wimbledon final on Saturday.

In a major upset, Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title.

Marketa Vondrousova has captured the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide by becoming the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon since the legendary Billie Jean King in 1963.

Vondrousova's remarkable journey to the final is a testament to her exceptional skills and determination. Having been a finalist at Roland-Garros in 2019, she brings valuable experience to this high-stakes encounter. The Czech lefty showcased her prowess by decisively defeating fan favourite Elina Svitolina in the semifinals, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Jabeur avenged her 2022 final setback by defeating Elena Rybakina in three sets in the semi-finals, while Czech Vondrousova stopped Elina Svitolina's fairytale run by sweeping through the Ukrainian.

