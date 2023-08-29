US Open 2023: Something you shouldn’t say in general just out of respect, says Dominic to Bulbik’s comment

New York, Aug 29 Austria Tennis star Dominic Thiem repressed Alexander Bulbik for his on-court disability comment.

Bulbik was caught saying disabled to Thiem on the microphone during their First-Round match in the US Open, last Monday Night.

Bulbik, who lost to Thiem in straight sets, was heard saying he is sick of giving careers back to disabled people.

Later after the match, during the press conference, the reports told them about the incident to which he expressed deep regret.

The reporter asked Thiem, "I don't know if you have seen Twitter about what Bublik said in the middle of the second set." Thiem gave a sophisticated reply that things like this shouldn’t be said in a general term.

“I don’t know if the translation is right, you know. If it is, then it’s a tough saying. Something you shouldn’t say in general just out of respect. But maybe he didn’t mean it that way or whatever. But what can I say about it?” reacted Thiem.

Thiem made his comeback to the court after recovering from a wrist injury in 2021 and remained out of action for several weeks in the last two years. He won the 2020 US Open final against Alexander Zverev.

His triumph over Bulbik was reported as his comeback to the arena as he got his first Slam match win in over two and a half years, beating Bulbik in three straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Talking about his injury years, Thiem expressed "The journey has been incredibly enriching for me on a personal level. I've learned so much, and I wouldn't want to miss any part of this journey.

"However, it hasn't always been smooth sailing in terms of tennis or sports. That's why today's win brings me immense joy," he added.

--IANS

