US Open 2024: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner to take on Taylor Fritz in final

New York [US], September 8 : World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy will face United States' Taylor Fritz, seeded 12th, in the US Open 2024 tennis men's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Sunday.

The Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz men's singles tennis match will be streamed live and will be available to watch on TV in India. The US Open final will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Top seed Jannik Sinner began his US Open campaign with a tricky win against the USA's Mackenzie McDonald. He later overcame another couple of American tennis players in Alex Michelsen and Tommy Paul, in the second and fourth round, respectively.

In the quarter-finals, Sinner faced world No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in a repeat of this year's Australian Open final. Once again, it was Sinner who emerged triumphant, winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The 23-year-old Sinner continued his terrific run with another straight set win in the semi-finals to become the first Italian to reach the men's singles final at Flushing Meadows. He defeated Jack Draper of Great Britain, seeded 25th, in straight sets 7-5, 7-6, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz, 12th in the tennis rankings, began his campaign with three straight set victories against Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carbelli, Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Argentina's Francisco Comesana.

After defeating Norway's Casper Ruud in the round of 16, the 26-year-old Fritz then stunned fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the quarter-finals.

Taylor Fritz edged out a five-set thriller in an all-American semi-final against world No. 20 Francis Tiafoe, winning 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Taylor Fritz is the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final in 15 years since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.

The US Open 2024 finalists faced each other twice before, winning once each. Both their previous meetings came at the Indian Wells ATP 1000 tennis tournament, in 2021 and 2023.

This is the first time Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz will take on each other at a Grand Slam.

