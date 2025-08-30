US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka battles past Leylah Fernandez into fourth round

New York [US], August 30 : Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is the World No. 1 and the defending champion, as she battled past Leylah Fernandez to secure a straight-sets victory 6-3, 7-6(2) in an intense third-round clash at the US Open 2025, as per the official website of WTA.

Under the lights of Louis Armstrong Stadium, Sabalenka delivered a composed and commanding performance, taking 1 hour and 39 minutes to overcome the spirited Canadian. The win was especially sweet for the Belarusian, as she avenged her heartbreaking semifinal loss to Fernandez at the 2021 US Open.

"It was definitely an exciting match," Sabalenka said, as per the official website of WTA.

"Last time we met, it was a great battle. She played an incredible match, and I wanted this revenge badly, so I'm super happy with the win. She's a great player, a great competitor and always brings you the fight on court," she added.

The match began with high drama as Fernandez came out firing, earning three break points in the opening game. What followed was an 11-minute, 20-point battle, with the top seed holding her nerve to eventually hold serve.

Sabalenka immediately struck back in the next game, creating two break-points. Though the Canadian saved one with a stunning cross-court backhand winner, she faltered a few games later, double-faulting on break point to hand over the first break of the match. From there, the top seed stayed solid, closing out the first set with ease.

The second set had everything but neither player surrendered serve. Only one break point came Sabalenka's way at 3-3, which she saved with authority, ensuring the set moved into a decisive tiebreak.

She immediately gained a mini-break, then powered her way to a 6-1 lead, sealing the match with a dazzling cross-court forehand winner.

This win marked Sabalenka's 20th tiebreak victory of the season in 21 attempts and her 18th in a row, underlining her mental toughness on the big points. It was also her third straight-sets win of the tournament, keeping her title defense on track.

Up next, Sabalenka faces Cristina Bucsa in the fourth round, their first-ever career meeting, as she continues her march toward back-to-back US Open titles.

"The mindset is to go out there every time, bring the best fighting spirit and just fight for my dream," she said.

