US Open 2025: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek book spots in third round with impressive wins

New York [US], August 29 : Women's singles players Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek registered victories in their respective second-round games and cruised to the third round of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Thursday.

Gauff wore her emotions on her sleeve during the challenging second-round match at the 2025 US Open, which produced lengthy, highlight-worthy rallies, even as both players struggled with diminishing service confidence, according to Olympics.com.

Neither player seemed to be in control of the match outright after the first set, which went Gauff's way via a tiebreak. The American appeared to gain the upper hand midway through the second set, as Vekic succumbed to fatigue and struggled with physical discomfort in her right shoulder.

Winning four games in a row to clinch the second set, Gauff ended what was undoubtedly a nervy affair in one hour and 39 minutes, quashing her doubts and sending a message at Flushing Meadows.

"Honestly, today was a tough match for me, but I'm just happy with how I was able to manage. It's been a rough couple of weeks, but I'm just happy to be back on this court, and you guys bring me so much joy," she added, acknowledging the fervent support of the partisan crowd, before breaking into tears. You guys really, really help me a lot. I'm doing this for myself, but I'm also doing it for you," she clarified, before serving up some advice of her own: "No matter how tough it gets inside; you can do it," Gauff admitted during an on-court interview as quoted by Olympics.com.

Whether she meant it as inspiration for the crowd or targeted self-affirmation for her own dinged-up psyche, Gauff will look to live up to those words as she progresses towards the second week of singles action at the 2025 US Open.

On the other hand, Swiatek clinched a hard-fought victory in her second-round clash against Suzan Lamens. The game between the two players took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium where Swiatek clinched the game 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and advanced into the next round of the competition.

After the victory, the player said, as quoted by the US Open website, "Just being under pressure a bit, figuring it out, problem-solving, it's always something you can take from a match like that. Just maybe playing a bit longer on Ashe also [was useful]."

