US Open: Bopanna-Sutjiadi suffer heartbreak in mixed doubles semifinal

New York [US], September 4 : Star Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi conceded defeat against the American duo of Taylor Townsend and Donald Young in the semi-final of the ongoing US Open 2024 tennis mixed doubles event.

The Indo-Indonesian pair were defeated 6-3, 6-4 by the American duo at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday. The match lasted for 55 minutes.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi lost the match in straight two sets as they failed to make a comeback in the game even after a strong start.

The Americans started strong against Bopanna-Sutjiadi, winning the first three games of the first set. the Indo-Indonesian pair found their rhythm and tied the set at 3-3. However, Bopanna's opponent earned another break to win the set.

The second set began evenly before the Indo-Indonesian pair stumbled in the fifth game, giving away a crucial break point. The American pair then held onto all their service games to win the set 6-4 and book a berth in the final.

Though Bopanna-Sutjiadi hit four aces and made fewer unforced errors, Townsend-Young's 26 winners proved decisive in the end.

Meanwhile, Townsend-Young will lock horns against Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the Championship match.

After the exit of Bopanna from the US Open 2024, India's representation at the final Grand Slam of the year came to an end. This year, the 44-year-old Indian tennis player matched his best mixed doubles result at the US Open, but failed to take it one step higher.

Earlier in the men's doubles of the US Open, Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden suffered heartbreak against Argentine pair Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez in their pre-quarterfinals.

Indian tennis players N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri also faced defeat in their respective doubles matches at the US Open. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal was the only Indian in the singles, he was ousted in the opening round.

