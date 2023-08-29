US Open: Gauff survives three-set match over Siegemund, Wozniacki defeats Prozorova 

New York [US], August 29 : American tennis player Coco Gauff survived a tense three-set match against Laura Siegemun, winning the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old was taken aback when the world number 121 Laura Siegemund won the first set by using a variety of shotmaking and some spectacular plays.

However, she made a comeback and won the next two sets, ending the game by 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki sealed a comfortable win against Tatiana Prozorova 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the US Open.

This is the first victory for the two-time US Open finalist in four years at the tournament. After returning back from retirement, this is the third tournament for Wozniacki.

Prozorova failed to match Wozniacki's consistency, committing 41 unforced errors over the course of the 91-minute encounter. Wozniacki broke serve six games and maintained her composure, hitting ten winners to 21 unforced errors.

"Just happy to be through the first round, get that out of the way. Obviously it only gets tougher from here. I'm playing Petra next, someone I know very well and have played many, many times. I kind of know what to expect," Wozniacki said as quoted by WTA's official website.

"I got to play better next match to beat her, but so does she. So I think it's going to be an exciting one," she further said.

When asked about her opponent Siegemund, Gauff said, "We've been around for a long time. We've played each other many times. I think at the end of the day we're just out there to do our best and compete. I know where my game needs to be at to beat Petra."

"There's definitely a calmness to knowing that. At the same time I'm playing someone who obviously plays very well."

"It could be anything out there in the next match, but I hope it's going to be a great match. That's why I'm here. I want to compete. I want to play against the best players," she concluded.

