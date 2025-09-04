US Open: Indian Tennis star Yuki Bhambri creates history with maiden Grand Slam doubles semi-finals entry

New York [US], September 4 : Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri, along with his partner from New Zealand Michael Venus, has advanced to the men's doubles semi-finals in the Grand Slam.

In a thrilling match at the US Open, Bhambri and Venus outplayed the 11th-seeded duo of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram, winning by 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in 2 hours and 37 minutes. The indian-kiwi duo will take on Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the semi-finals.

Currently ranked World No. 32 in men's doubles, Bhambri holds the distinction of being India's highest-ranked player in the category. With this win, he has scripted history by reaching his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal in doubles.

Bhambri had previously only managed to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the US Open in 2024, when he played alongside French partner Albano Olivetti.

Bhambri stormed to his maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals at the US Open in the Men's doubles alongside his partner from New Zealand, Michael Venus. Yuki and Venus defeated the No. 4 seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in one hour and 23 minutes by a 6-4, 6-4 score line to move into the final eight.

Earlier, Bhambri and Venus stormed into the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the US Open 2025 in New York on Monday. The 14th-seeded pair registered a commanding 6-1, 7-5 win over the unseeded duo of Colombia's Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in one hour and 25 minutes at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

Bhambri and Venus made a flying start, breaking their opponents twice to take an early 3-0 lead before comfortably sealing the first set 6-1.

Escobar and Reyes-Varela offered stronger resistance in the second set, but Bhambri and Venus held their nerve to clinch it 7-5, securing their place in the last 16.

They will next face the fourth-seeded German duo of Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.In their opener, Bhambri and Venus had eased past the American pair of Marcos Giron and Learner Tien with a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

