US Open: Naomi Osaka defeats Karolina Muchova, powers into grand slam semi-finals
By ANI | Updated: September 4, 2025 09:00 IST2025-09-04T08:59:39+5:302025-09-04T09:00:17+5:30
New York [US], September 4 : Naomi Osaka stormed into the semi-finals of the US Open, defeating Karolina Muchova on Wednesday, in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(3). Osaka's victory sets up a semifinal match against Amanda Anisimova, who upset Iga Swiatek earlier in the day.
With a 6-4, 7-6(3) quarterfinal victory against Muchova, the Japanese star improved to 13-0 in the quarters and beyond at the majors.
The Japanese player, seeded 23, was competing in her first major quarter-final fixture since taking home the Australian Open title in 2021. The former World No.1 came into the match with a dominant win over third-seeded Coco Gauff.
"It was an incredibly difficult match. She's one of the best players in the world, and every time I play her, it's so, so difficult. Last year she beat me here when I had one of my best outfits, so I was really upset," Osaka said as quoted from the US Open website.
"I'm just really grateful to be here. It's my first time in a semi now [as a mom]. I was sitting up there watching and hoping that I could have the opportunity to play on the court again, so this is like my dream is coming true," she added.
The first set was dominated by serve; the 23rd seed capitalised on her first opening point on return. An aggressive return game made a 0-40 look, and she flashed her defence on her second set point.
Between sets, Muchova left the court for a medical timeout before coming back with tape on her upper left leg, which she had also received on Monday, during her three-set victory against Marta Kostyuk.
The 23rd seed fought off two break points in a 12-point gamethe longest of the matchbefore Muchova sent it to a tiebreak. Osaka set the tone in the breaker with a big forehand that turned out to be her 31st and final winner of the match.
Before their quarter-final clash, Muchova and Osaka had a more recent history. In the US Open last year, Muchova defeated Osaka in straight sets on her way to the semifinals; in January earlier this year, Osaka levelled their head-to-head record at 2-2 with a three-set victory at the Australian Open.
