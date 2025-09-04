US Open: Naomi Osaka defeats Karolina Muchova, powers into grand slam semi-finals

New York [US], September 4 : Naomi Osaka stormed into the semi-finals of the US Open, defeating Karolina Muchova on Wednesday, in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(3). Osaka's victory sets up a semifinal match against Amanda Anisimova, who upset Iga Swiatek earlier in the day.

With a 6-4, 7-6(3) quarterfinal victory against Muchova, the Japanese star improved to 13-0 in the quarters and beyond at the majors.

The Japanese player, seeded 23, was competing in her first major quarter-final fixture since taking home the Australian Open title in 2021. The former World No.1 came into the match with a dominant win over third-seeded Coco Gauff.

"It was an incredibly difficult match. She's one of the best players in the world, and every time I play her, it's so, so difficult. Last year she beat me here when I had one of my best outfits, so I was really upset," Osaka said as quoted from the US Open website.

"I'm just really grateful to be here. It's my first time in a semi now [as a mom]. I was sitting up there watching and hoping that I could have the opportunity to play on the court again, so this is like my dream is coming true," she added.

The first set was dominated by serve; the 23rd seed capitalised on her first opening point on return. An aggressive return game made a 0-40 look, and she flashed her defence on her second set point.

Between sets, Muchova left the court for a medical timeout before coming back with tape on her upper left leg, which she had also received on Monday, during her three-set victory against Marta Kostyuk.

The 23rd seed fought off two break points in a 12-point gamethe longest of the matchbefore Muchova sent it to a tiebreak. Osaka set the tone in the breaker with a big forehand that turned out to be her 31st and final winner of the match.

Before their quarter-final clash, Muchova and Osaka had a more recent history. In the US Open last year, Muchova defeated Osaka in straight sets on her way to the semifinals; in January earlier this year, Osaka levelled their head-to-head record at 2-2 with a three-set victory at the Australian Open.

