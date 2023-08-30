US Open: Ons Jabeur overcomes breathing trouble, Osorio to reach women's singles Round 2
August 30, 2023
New York, Aug 29 Last year's finalist Ons Jabeur of Tunisia defied breathing difficulties to edge past Colombian youngster Camila Osorio 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the women's singles second round at the US Open on Tuesday.
The 2022 runner-up, who turned 29 on Monday, defied breathing difficulties to edge Colombian youngster Camila Osorio just about put the icing on the cake for a belated birthday celebration with a gutsy performance inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Jabeur sprinkled in her trademark drop shots and looping lobs, changing the direction at will, to race 4-1 ahead.
The Tunisian will next play Czech Republic teenager Linda Noskova, who is a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Madison Brengle, on Thursday.
Ekaterina Alexandrova got the better of Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open women’s singles runner-up from Canada, in a first-round match in the women's singles competition.
In a tight contest featuring some high drama, Alexandrova was able to seize the initiative to win the match 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4.
In other first-round matches on Day 2, Katie Boulter of the United Kingdom defeated Diane Parry of France 6-4, 6-0 while Maria Tatjana of Germany went down to Petra Martic of Croatia 6-2, 6-1.
--IANS
