US Open: Sinner advances to semifinals after beating Medvedev

New York [USA], September 5 : Star Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner advanced to the semifinals of the US Open 2024 after beating Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sinner clinched a 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over the defending champion Medvedev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Italian tennis player also reached his third major semi-final of the season. The match lasted two hours and 39 minutes.

The Italian tennis player displayed a quality performance in the match and held Medvedev's deep return position with drop shots, and firepower directed to every corner of the court.

Sinner won the first set with a dominating 6-2 result. In the second set, the 23-year-old failed to keep his nerves, and Medvedev won it 1-6. Following that he made a solid turnaround in the match by clinching the last two sets.

In the third set, Sinner punished the Russian tennis star by using his fiery shots and won 6-1. The fourth set was crucial, Medvedev tried to make a comeback but Sinner didn't make a mistake to lose points. Sinner won the fourth set 6-4 and confirmed his place in the semifinals of the US Open 2024.

After the match, Sinner accepted that it was a "very tough" match against Medvedev.

"It was very tough, we know each other quite well. We played in Australia this year and then London. We knew it was going to be very physical. It was strange the first two sets because whoever made the first break then started to roll," Sinner was quoted by ATP's official website as saying.

In the semifinals, Sinner will take on 25th seed Jack Draper. The last time they met was in 2021 at the ATP 500 at The Queen's Club, where Draper clinched a win. However, now things have turned around and they will lock horns at one of the biggest stages in tennis.

