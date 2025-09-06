US Open: Sinner fends off injury scare to set blockbuster showdown against Alcaraz in final

New York [US], September 6 : World number one and the defending champion Jannik Sinner overcame a stern test to set up a blockbuster final against Spain's rising sensation and world number two Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open on Friday night.

This will be the first time in the Open Era where two players have headlined three major finals in the same season. Sinner was given a run for his money but managed to orchestrate a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows. He celebrated his 300th career match win after a gruelling 3 hours and 21 minutes contest.

It was a far closer affair than what the scoreboard depicts. Canada's Auger-Aliassime forced Sinner to dig deep throughout the contest as he refused to get bullied from the backcourt with his defiant and aggressive approach.

"[It's been an] amazing season, obviously. Grand Slams are the most important tournaments we have throughout the year, and finding myself again in another final this year, especially the last one of the season, with an amazing crowd, doesn't matter when you play. It doesn't get any better," Sinner, who is the fourth man in the Open Era to reach the final of all four majors in one season, said after the match, as quoted from ATP.com.

"Me and Felix, we played the last tournament [Cincinnati, where Sinner lost just two games], and he is a completely different player. He was serving much better, hitting every shot much better. So it was a very tough match today, but obviously I'm very, very happy," he added.

The 25-year-old Canadian restored parity in the semi-final after dropping just one point on his serve during a remarkable second set. Sinner, who showed signs of experiencing abdominal discomfort, left Arthur Ashe Stadium for treatment. He returned and served at a reduced speed in the third set but still managed to delight the fans with one of his clinical outings.

Sinner made just four unforced errors to his opponent's 10 and raced to a 2-1 lead. In the fourth set, Auger-Aliassime continued with his free-swinging approach and found success from the baseline as well as the nets. After entertaining rallies, he earned five break points across the Italian's first two service games.

The 24-year-old Italian retaliated by riding high on his temperament and eventually steered to the finishing line. He stands just one win away from defending his crown against Alcaraz, who boasts three wins out of their five meetings.

Alacraz made his way to the final by ending Serbian Novak Djokovic's dream of lifting his 25th Grand Slam title with a resounding 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 win in straight sets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor