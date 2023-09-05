US Open: Zverev storms into quarter-finals defeating Sinner in five-set

New York [US], September 5 : German player Alexander Zverev has stormed into the quarter-finals of the US Open after surviving against Jannik Sinner on a humid night in New York.

Zverev held his nerve in the deciding set to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 and advance to his 10th major quarter-final on Tuesday. the 12th seeded Sinner battled with his physical struggle in the second and third sets but roared back into contention with a courageous fourth-set performance.

Sinner began experiencing cramps in both legs during the second set, and by the third set, his situation had deteriorated to the point where Zverev approached him to check on his well-being. Sinner's condition improved in the fourth and fifth sets to guarantee a tense finish, but Zverev outhit his opponent 14 winners to seven in the final set to record a hard-earned four-hour, 41-minute fourth-round victory.

2020 US Open finalist Zverev won his second major match against a Top 10 player. He extended his Lexus ATP Head2Head record against Sinner to 4-1, and he defeated the Italian again in the same round at Flushing Meadows in 2021 when he advanced to the semi-finals.

“I guess I can say I’m back, right? This is what I live for, this is what I absolutely love to do,” said Zverev after the match as quoted by atptour.com.

“I wish I could have played a little bit shorter, that’s for sure, but to be honest this is one of the best moments of my career, I think. After my comeback, after everything, so I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

On the other hand, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to Quaterfinals after defeating Italian Matteo Arnaldi on Monday to become the second man in the Open Era (since 1968) to reach three US Open quarter-finals before the age of 21.

The 20-year-old Spaniard captivated the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with his amazing shotmaking, clinching 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the 22-year-old, who was competing in the fourth round of a major for the first time.

