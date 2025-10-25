Vienna Open: Sinner-Zverev title clash set after German marches past Musetti

Vienna [Austria], October 25 : Alexander Zverev marched past Lorenzo Mussetti in the semifinal of the Vienna Open on Saturday, setting up a final with Jannik Sinner.

In a battle of top-10-ranked stars, Zverev beat Mussetti 6-4, 7-5. His head-to-head record against Musetti improved to two wins and three losses. Now, Zverev is aiming for his second trophy of the year and will face Sinner in a rematch of this year's Australian Open, which Sinner won in two straight sets.

Zverev entered Vienna with a shoulder issue and had a third-set tie-break win over Jacob Fearnley in the opening round, but since then, Zverev has not dropped a set.

"I found a little bit of confidence in my body and myself a little bit," the German star said as quoted by ATP's official website. "I felt like today was a good match. Happy with the win and happy to be in the final playing against Jannik now," he added.

Zverev has a 4-3 lead over Sinner in head-to-head battles, and they have not met since the Australian Open title clash.

"I feel like that is mostly my fault because he's been pretty much in every single final possible," Zverev said with a laugh. "I have not (reached a lot of finals). It is going to be a great challenge. I am looking forward to it, playing one of the two best players in the world, seeing where my level really is," he added.

Zverev's semi-final victory was his 300th hard-court tour-level win, making him just the eighth active player to reach this big milestone.

On the other hand, Sinner overcame a challenge from Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 in a closely contested semifinal on Saturday.

