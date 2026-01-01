"Want to play good tennis in biggest tournament of year in India": Aryan Shah ahead of Bengaluru Open 2026

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 2 : As the city of Bengaluru prepares to host the milestone 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open from January 5-10, 2026, at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, Aryan Shah is eager to begin the new season on a positive note.

The 20-year-old arrived from his hometown, Ahmedabad, where he had been training for the year ahead, according to a release.

"I just flew in last night from Ahmedabad. I just finished my first session here today, and it feels nice. I've played in Bengaluru a couple of times before, and I have some decent memories, so I'm excited for the tournament," said Aryan.

His memories here include a strong showing earlier in the year at the SM Krishna Memorial Open, an ITF World Tennis Tour Men's M25 event with $30,000 in prize money.

Entering the main draw on the back of a recent title at the ITF M25 Ahmedabad Open, Aryan won his opening matches in composed fashion. His campaign eventually ended against second seed Oliver Crawford, but the week stood out as one of his more consistent performances at the professional level.

His performances since then have seen Aryan end the year ranked 402nd in singles and 379th in doubles.

"Since 2023, I've had some pretty good wins and have been constantly rising through my rankings. The last few months were rough, but there were many positives to take away from that year. Albeit, I need to keep my head up, chin up. I'm currently number two in the country, and I'm happy with where I am," Aryan expressed.

Over the last two years, Aryan has emerged as a dynamic player with a solid all-court game, featuring a reliable serve and strong baseline consistency. He has also won 2 ITF Futures singles titles (2024 M15 Kingston, 2025 M15 Ahmedabad) and 1 doubles title (2024 M15 Kingston). Aryan has also had the honour of representing India in the 2024 Davis Cup tie against Sweden as a reserve player.

With the Bengaluru Open regarded as one of the biggest tennis tournaments staged in India, Aryan is focused on keeping things simple. "First of all, I'm just trying to get a win," he admitted.

"I've had some bad weeks, and I want to break that run. This is the biggest tournament of the year in India, and I just want to play good tennis and show the crowd what I can do."

Over the years, the Bengaluru Open has played a key role in nurturing Indian tennis talent by consistently providing players with opportunities to compete at the ATP Challenger level on home soil.

Through main-draw entries, qualifiers and wild cards, Indian players have gained valuable exposure against strong international fields, helping them earn ranking points and build experience in high-pressure professional environments.

"The 10th edition is a big moment, especially for Bengaluru tennis. People here have always been really kind and generous to players. Karnataka tennis has been top-notch in terms of hosting, and it always feels nice to be back here. The crowds at the big tournaments are excellent. This is my first tournament of the year, and after this, I'll be flying to the US for a semester. It's going to be a fun and exciting experience," Aryan shared.

As the Bengaluru Open celebrates a decade of tennis excellence, Aryan Shah steps onto the court with confidence and a promise of what lies ahead, for himself and for Indian tennis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor