Wimbledon 2024: Defending champion Alcaraz faces seven-time champion Djokovic in final

London [UK], July 13 : Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final on Sunday. The tennis match will be played at the iconic Centre Court of the All England Club.

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 tennis men's singles final is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

This is Alcaraz's second appearance in a Wimbledon final while Novak Djokovic is a seven-time champion at the Centre Court. On Sunday, Djokovic will look to equal Roger Federer's all-time record of eight Wimbledon men's singles titles.

Alcaraz was up against fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final. Despite losing the first set, the Spaniard made a strong comeback to win 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Second-seeded Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, beat Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 to make the summit clash.

Alcaraz and Djokovic played out a marathon final at the Centre Court last year that lasted four hours and 42 minutes - the third-longest Wimbledon final in history. Alcaraz picked up his second-ever Grand Slam title after a thrilling battle, ending the Serbian's pursuit of a fifth-straight Wimbledon title.

Carlos Alcaraz, third in the ATP tennis rankings, bagged the French Open men's singles title last month, beating Alexander Zverev in the final.

World No. 2 Djokovic, who won three major titles last year, made it to the semi-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year. At the Roland Garros, the 37-year-old withdrew ahead of his quarter-final fixture against Casper Ruud due to a knee injury.

With 24 Grand Slams to his name, Novak Djokovic is currently level with Margaret Court. A victory on Sunday will take his tally to 25, making him the player with the most Major titles won in tennis history.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have faced each other five times before and the Serbian has the edge with three wins.

The two tennis players have met twice in Grand Slams, both of which came last year at the Wimbledon final and French Open semi-final. While Djokovic won in Paris, Alcaraz triumphed in the Wimbledon final.

This will be their first meeting in 2024.

