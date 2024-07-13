Wimbledon: Barbora Krejcikova secures second Grand Slam title, beats Jasmine Paolini in finals

London [UK], July 13 : Barbora Krejcikova secured her maiden Wimbledon and overall second Grand Slam title by defeating Jasmine Paolini in the final of the women's singles competition on Saturday.

Krejcikova defeated Paolini by 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in a close contested title clash that lasted for one hour and 56 minutes.

Krejcikova has now improved her win-loss record in the final to 12 out of 13 wins in majors, a record of 2-0 in singles, including a French Open title, 3-0 in mixed doubles and only one loss in eight doubles games overall. Along with this, she has also won an Olympic gold medal title in Tokyo.

After securing the win, Krejcikova found herself short of words and termed the title win as the "best day of her life".

"I do not have any words. It is unbelievable what just happened. The best day of my tennis career and the best day of my life."

"It is super difficult to explain what I am feeling right now," he added.

Krejcikova is the fourth Czech Republic woman to win a women's title in Wimbledon in the Open Era, after her one-time mentor Jana Novotna, Petra Kvitova, and last year's champion, Marketa Vondrousova.

During her win, Krejcikova hit 28 winners and had 37 unforced errors, showcasing her aggressive gameplay.

The newly-crowned champion said that she had to improve everything.

"I think I definitely got better on faster surfaces. I feel like I had to develop my game because everybody else is developing their game, too. I mean, it is great that it looks like I made some progress, I am in another final," she said after reaching the final.

Krejcikova, is ranked 32nd in the world rankings and is the second-lowest ranked player to secure the Wimbledon women's singles title since the inception of WTA Rankings in 1975.

"It is unbelievable," Krejcikova said, looking down at the gleaming Venus Rosewater Dish in her hands. "I am standing here. I am a Wimbledon winner," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor