Wimbledon: Bhambri-Galloway storm into second round; Bopanna crashes out

London [UK], July 3 : Former world number one Rohan Bopanna and his partner Sander Gille crashed out in the opening round of the men's doubles category, while Yuki Bhambri, along with his American teammate Robert Galloway, stormed into the second round with an imposing victory at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The 16th-seeded pair strolled into the second round after registering a win in straight sets against Manuel Guinard and Romain Arneodo by 7-6(8), 6-4 in a contest that lasted for an hour and 49 minutes.

In the first set, a closely fought affair, Bhambri controlled the flow of the contest while staying close to the net. The opening set went right down the wire, but Bhambri and Galloway held their nerves to race away to a 1-0 lead. In the second set, Bhambri and Galloway broke the serve and cruised to a comfortable 6-4 win to book their berth in the second round.

Wjile Bhambri savoured success, Bopanna's run in the men's doubles category ended on a bitter note. In a contest that lasted for an hour and four minutes, the multiple grand slam champion Bopanna, along with his Belgian partner Gille, fell to a 3-6, 4-6 defeat in straight sets against German third seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Bopanna and Gille struggled to negate the threat that the German pair suffered from their ferocious serves. Kevin and Tim controlled the game's flow with their precise shots to book their berth in the second round to end Bopanna's run in the men's doubles event.

Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, another Indian participating in the men's doubles category fought hard with his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos to move into the second round. The duo orchestrated a 4-6, 6-4, 7(13)-6(11) win against France's Alexandre Muller and David Goffi of Belgium in a game that lasted for two hours and 19 minutes.

