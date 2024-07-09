Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev advances to semi-final after beating Jannik Sinner in thriller

London [UK], July 9 : Star Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in the thrilling quarter-final match of the Wimbledon 2024 and advanced to the semi-final round.

In the quarter-final match, Sinner won the opening set of the game in a close tiebreak. The Russian player made a strong comeback in the game and won the second set 6-4. Medvedev maintained his momentum and won the third set in a tiebreak. However, the Italian athlete bounced back and won the fourth set 6-2. Medvedev kept his nerves cool and won the fifth set 6-3 to win the game.

In the semi-final match of the Wimbledon 2024, Daniil Medvedev will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Tommy Paul who are facing off each other in the second semi-final of the prestigious tournament.

In the previous round of the tournament, Jannik Sinner produced one of the enthralling performances to dismiss 14th seed Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9) and confirmed his place in the quarter-final.

The Italian dominated rallies of zero to four shots by an 81-62 margin and pushed his opponent behind the baseline during many rallies. During the match, Shelton's dictation to start the serve and control the action was at its best however World No. 1 took back control of the match slamming some aggressive shots. Till the third set, Shelton's renowned mental resilience started to run low.

After retrieving the break in the third set, the Italian thrilled the crowd at 4-5, 40/30 with an improved forward-facing half-volley off a perfect return from Shelton.

The World No. 1 eventually wrapped up a point with a forehand passing shot, making his place in the quarter-finals.

