Wimbledon Final: Novak Djokovic to face Carlos Alcaraz

London [UK], July 16 : The Wimbledon Championship has arrived at its final stage and the two best players in men's tennis will be going against each other at Centre Court on Sunday. World No1 Carlos Alcaraz will be taking on World No2 Novak Djokovic.

History and records will be created on Sunday irrespective of whoever wins the final. If Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic wins, he will equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles. Also, he will claim his 24th major Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old Djokovic has 23 Grand Slam titles overall, including seven Wimbledon titles, 10 Australian Open titles, three French opens and three US opens.

Djokovic has never lost on Centre Court since 2015, it will indeed be an arduous task for Carlos Alcaraz.

Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz will be hoping to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title. The 20-year-old has been in great form in recent tournaments.

Before beginning his Wimbledon 2023 campaign, Alcaraz participated in Queen's Club Championship and won his first title on grass.

Alcaraz has won eleven ATP Tour-level singles titles, including the 2022 US Open and four Masters 1000 titles. With the US Open win, Alcaraz became the youngest man in history to top the singles rankings and the first teenager in the Open Era to top the men's rankings.

In the French Open 2023, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz faced each other in the semi-final but the big Serbian got the better of the Spaniard. Alcaraz picked up an ankle injury which prevented him from playing his best tennis. Djokovic took the advantage and sailed past his opponent to enter the final.

