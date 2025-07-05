Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner marches into final 16, rewrites record books

London [UK], July 5 : The world number one, Jannik Sinner, made it to the fourth round of the ongoing Wimbledon, securing a win over Pedro Martinez on Saturday.

According to ATP's official website, Sinner overcame Martinez, physically hampered by a shoulder issue, by scores of 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Having dropped just 17 games so far in the competition, Sinner has levelled the Open Era record for the fewest games dropped heading into the fourth round of Wimbledon, first made by Jan Kodes. The world number one is also yet to drop a serve this week and has won all 37 service games played, fending off all eight break points he faced.

Sinner was leading Martinez 5-0 in the first set, and the Spaniard required medical attention for his right shoulder, which subsequently affected his serve. The Italian was dominant at the court.

"I'm very happy to be in the second week, but I think we all saw he was struggling with the shoulder," said Sinner, as quoted by ATP's official website.

"He could not serve very well, and especially on this surface, if you cannot serve well, it is not easy to play. But huge credit to him for coming out. From my side, I tried to stay solid from the back of the court," he added.

By reaching the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the 17th time, Sinner surpassed Nicola Pietrangeli (16) among all Italians. This is his fourth successive appearance in the final 16 of Wimbledon.

With this victory, he improved his ATP Head-to-Head record against Martinez to 2-0 and has set himself a match against Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated him 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(0). The 23-year-old Italian superstar is chasing his fourth Grand Slam title and his maiden Wimbledon, where his best finish is a semifinal appearance, which he lost to Novak Djokovic in 2023.

