Wimbledon: Sublime Carlos Alcaraz drubs Aleksandar Vukic, races into Round 3

London [UK], July 3 : The defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain defeated Australian Alexander Vukic in straight sets in the second round on Wednesday, extending his winning run at Wimbledon to nine matches.

After leading 5-2 in the opening set, the third seed momentarily faltered and fell behind 5-6. But with the pressure mounting, Alcaraz immediately recovered to force a tie-break to register a 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-2 victory.

"I am really happy about my performance. I think the first set was the key. He served for the set and I broke and after I played a really good tie-break. I played a really high level in the second and third sets, so I am really happy about it," Alcaraz said after the match as quoted by ATP.

The 21-year-old three-time major champion dominated for most of his one-hour, forty-eight-minute victory over Vukic in the second round. Alcaraz dominated Vukic in the baseline exchanges under the roof on No. 1 Court by using his feathery drop shot to great success and forcing the Australian to scramble around the court.

"We played a brilliant match at the US Open. I know he is a really talented player and it will be tough on here on grass. Good serve, good volley. It will be a difficult match for me but I am ready for that challenge," Alcaraz said when asked about Tiafoe.

For the third year in a row, Alcaraz has advanced to the third round at Wimbledon after hitting 40 winners in his triumph.

The Spaniard will meet Frances Tiafoe in the third round.

The American Tiafoe downed Croatian Borna Coric 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-3 to earn successive victories at a tour-level event for just the third time this season.

