Wimbledon to replace line judges with AI, Electronic line calling next year

London [UK], October 9 : Wimbledon will remove human officials for the first time in its 147-year history, replacing all 300 line judges with artificial intelligence and an electronic system from next year.

The All England Club, the venue for the tournament, confirmed the decision to introduce automated electronic line calling (ELC) on all 18 match courts via its website.

"Live Electronic Line Calling (Live ELC) will be adopted at The Championships from 2025. The officiating technology will be in place for all Championships and Qualifying match courts and cover the 'out' and 'fault' calls that have previously been made by line umpires," said the statement from the All England Club.

These changes will also see the introduction of Electronic Line Calling technology at the Wimbledon Qualifying Competition venue for the first time.

The decision to implement Live ELC follows the successful completion of extensive testing during this year's Championships and builds on the existing ball tracking and line calling technology that has been in place for many years.

"The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation," said Sally Bolton, Chief Executive of the All England Club.

"Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust, and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating. For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour."

"We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously. Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at The Championships for many decades, and we recognise their valuable contribution, thanking them for their commitment and service," she concluded.

In the men's singles competition this year, Carlos Alcaraz defended his title by beating Novak Djokovic in the final, while Barbora Krejcikova triumphed over Jasmine Paolini in the women's singles final.

