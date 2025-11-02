"Wishing you many more winning moments off the court too": Sachin Tendulkar on Rohan Bopanna's retirement

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has extended warm wishes to Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna on his retirement, lauding his remarkable journey and resilience through the years.

Taking to X, Tendulkar said, "Rohan, I've always believed that sport reveals character. Yours showed in every serve, every smile, every comeback. You proved that belief can outlast time. Wishing you many more winning moments off the court too."

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1984591173810602382

Rohan Bopanna officially announced his retirement from professional tennis on Saturday, bringing to an end an extraordinary career spanning over two decades.

His final appearance came at the Paris Masters 1000, where he partnered with Alexander Bublik, a fitting farewell at a venue that has been a landmark in his journey, according to a press release from Rohan Bopanna's media team.

"How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it's time... I'm officially hanging up my racquet. From chopping wood in Coorg to strengthen my serve, to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world, it feels surreal. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life, and every time I stepped on court, I played for that flag, that feeling, that pride," Bopanna said.

Bopanna leaves behind an enduring legacy built on passion, perseverance, and belief. Earlier this year, he became the oldest man in tennis history to win a Grand Slam title and the oldest World No. 1 doubles player, milestones that stand as symbols of his longevity and love for the sport. He also represented India with distinction at the Olympic Games, finishing fourth at the Rio 2016 Olympics alongside Sania Mirza, and has been a cornerstone of the Davis Cup team for over 20 years, the press release added.

As he steps away from competition, Bopanna's connection with tennis continues. He recently got UTR Tennis Pro to India and is working on several grassroots and development initiatives through his academy, helping young Indian players build pathways to the global stage.

The 45-year-old doubles star holds the record as the oldest player to win both a Grand Slam and an ATP Masters 1000 title. Now he will be seen in action during the Tennis Premier League (TPL) season 7, which is scheduled to take place from from December 9 to 14 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor