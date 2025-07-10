"With Pant, you have to expect the unexpected...same with Alcaraz": Gavaskar draws parallel between two sporting superstars

London [UK], July 10 : Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is known for his love of tennis as much as cricket, has drawn an intriguing comparison between Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz. During his recent visit to Wimbledon, Gavaskar praised Alcaraz's unpredictable style of play and likened it to Pant's fearless approach on the cricket field.

"Alcaraz is moving around so well, and he's got all the shots in the book," Gavaskar said on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

"He can be a bit of a showman sometimes, trying those drop shots when you think he should be finishing the point. But that's what people come to watch, it's like watching Rishabh Pant. With Pant, you have to expect the unexpected. Similarly, with Alcaraz, you have got to expect the unexpected. That's what makes him so exciting," he added.

The former India captain admitted that Wimbledon holds a special place in his heart.

"Every time I am in England around this time, I go to Wimbledon, but I hardly go to Lord's if India isn't playing there. So yes, one could say that I come here more often than I go to Lord's if India isn't playing there," he remarked.

"So yes, one could say that I come here more often than I go to Lord's," he added.

Looking ahead to the business end of the tournament, Gavaskar shared his thoughts on the potential winner.

"I would like Djokovic to win because it would be his 25th Grand Slam title. Nobody has ever won 25 majors, so that would be fantastic. My heart says Djokovic, but I guess my mind says Alcaraz," he said.

"Also, Alcaraz, simply because I think Sinner is injured. Whether he's going to be 100% for the remainder of the tournament, we don't know," he added.

Novak Djokovic took one step closer to record-levelling eighth-time Wimbledon glory as he battled past Flavio Cobolli to advance to a record 14th semifinal at the tournament on Wednesday.

Having dropped the first set to Alex de Minaur in the final 16 clash recently, Djokovic found himself in the same situation. But as it is with champions of his calibre, Djokovic found his answers when it was needed the most, producing a clutch comeback to secure a 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Djokovic had a little scare, slipping on the baseline. However, after some leg stretches, he was back to his feet for a battle which lasted three hours and 11 minutes.

Serbian struggled to keep up with the Italians' athleticism and shot-making in the first set but his big match came in handy against his opponent, who was competing in his first-ever quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

This is his 102nd win in the tournament and takes his season record to 26-8. Two more victories, and Djokovic will be able to secure his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and his first since the US Open 2023.

He will also level with Swiss icon Roger Federer for the joint-most Wimbledon titles, with eight each. The former world number one has not had a good time at title clashes in London as of late, having lost his previous two Wimbledon titles in successive years to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Serbian superstar's next challenger is world number one Jannik Sinner, with Italian ending Ben Shelton's run in the competition with a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 win.

Sinner has a slight upper hand ocer Djokovic, leading him 5-4 head-to-head, having beaten him in French Open semis last month. However, at Wimbledon, Djokovic has won two of their last meetings back in 2022 and 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor