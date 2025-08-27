World No. 1 Jannik Sinner advances in US Open with dominant win over Vit Kopriva

New York [US], August 27 : World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner registered a comfortable victory over his unseeded opponent, Vit Kopriva, in three straight sets on Tuesday and advanced into the next round of the ongoing US Open 2025 tournament.

The men's singles defending champion won 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to progress in a cool 1 hour, 39 minutes against his Czech opponent, who was playing in the main draw for his first time, as per Olympics.com.

Sinner is attempting to become just the fourth man in history to reach the final of all four majors in the same calendar year.

"I'm very happy that I'm healthy again. We did our best to be in the best possible shape, so I'm very happy about today's performance. I have amazing memories. I'm starting the tournament, hopefully, in the best possible way. Coming back to a Grand Slam where the emotions are still running, I'm very happy to come back here," Sinner said as quoted by the US Open website.

Earlier last week, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz clinched the 2025 Cincinnati Open title on Monday as Sinner retired from the game after playing five games of the first set.

In the fourth final meeting of the 2025 season, the typically steady Sinner dropped his opening service game at love. Alcaraz went on to win four more games in a row before the Italian called the trainer during the changeover.

Minutes later, the world's No. 1 player retired from the match. The two players, who have relished their rivalry, exchanged words, with Alcaraz putting his arm around his opponent and looking visibly concerned for Sinner's health, according to Olympics.com.

Coming into the final, Sinner, who celebrated his 24th birthday during the tournament, had not dropped a set.

