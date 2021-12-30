World No. 11 tennis player Pavlyuchenkova tests positive for Covid-19

Melbourne, Dec 30 ( ) World No. 11 and French Open 2021 finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has tested positive for Covid-19, casting doubt on her place in the Australian Open beginning from January 17. The 30-year-old Russian confirmed she has the coronavirus and is isolated after arriving in Australia on Tuesday.

"I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai," Pavlyuchenkova said on social media on Thursday.

"But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time. Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel, and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors. Now it's important to take care of yourself and the health of others. I'll be back on the court when it's safe for everyone."

After making her first Grand Slam final in June at Roland Garros Pavlyuchenkova is now ranked a career-high 11th. She led Russia to the Billie Jean Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, in November, and in August teamed with Andrey Rublev to win mixed doubles gold for Russia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier, struggling with a wrist injury Dominic Thiem had pulled out of the Australian Open.

"I will miss the Australian fans, but I will be back (there) in 2023," he had posted on Twitter. "We believe this is the right decision in order to have a good return to competition. For the moment I will remain in Austria for a few more days and then head to practice outdoors and get ready for my first event of the season," he had said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor