World No.1 Iga Swiatek defeats Laura Siegemund to win at home in Warsaw

Warsaw [Poland], July 31 : World No.1 Iga Swiatek claimed her fourth title of the season on Sunday with a 6-0, 6-1 win defeating Laura Siegemund in the final of the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open.

Swiatek won the match and added it to her 15th career title. This season is turning out great for Swiatek as she already won Doha, Stuttgart, and Roland Garros.

"I want to thank my team and my family. It's not easy to play in Warsaw, but I'm so happy that we could manage and do everything we could today, after a pretty tiring day yesterday. I wanted to put it all in and go for it. I'm pretty happy that I did" Swiatek said in her winner's speech as cited by wtatennis.com.

Swiatek led 5-2 and had three match points at 5-3 in the second set when the match was stopped on Saturday night owing to darkness. She was deuced serving down 6-5 and two points away from being forced to a third set when play resumed. She needed three more match points in the tiebreak after nearly blowing a 5-1 lead to win.

The World No.1 faced no trouble against Siegemund as the match lasted just 68 minutes. She broke Siegemund five times and never faced a break point to improve to 2-0 against the German all-time.

"I'm sorry I couldn't put up more of a battle today, but it was a little bit too much yesterday. I tried my best, but the legs, they stayed at the hotel today." Siegemund said after the defeat.

"But for me, it was really a great success anyway ... it was almost a win for me to be a final at all. It's been a long time. On such a great stage with such great spectators ... I just enjoyed it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor