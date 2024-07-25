World number one Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Current world number one and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner announced his withdrawal from the Paris Olympics 2024 after being diagnosed with tonsillitis, announced the official website of ATP.

As per ATP, Sinner took to X and expressed his disappointment at missing out on the Olympics, which was one of his main goals this season.

"I am extremely sad and disappointed. Competing at the Olympic Games was one of my main goals for this season. I was really looking forward to being back at Roland Garros and playing for my country in this prestigious event. However, after seeing my doctors on Tuesday and waiting an extra day to give myself some more time to see if my condition would improve, things unfortunately got worse," said Sinner on X.

Sinner had started facing some symptoms of the illness on Monday after a week of practice in Monaco following which he was strongly advised by his team of doctors to withdraw from the multi-sport extravaganza.

The Italian expressed hope that he would play at the Olympics in the future and wished the whole Italian team luck in the competition.

"As I said this is upsetting for me and I hope to be able to play the Olympics in the future. I was looking forward to competing with my teammates and the rest of the Italian team, but for now, that will have to wait," Sinner said. "As advised by my medical team, I will now take some time to rest and recover to full health. I'd like to wish the whole team Italia the best for this important event and hope to be back stronger in the future," added Sinner in his statement.

This year, Sinner owns a strong win-loss record of 42 wins and four losses as per the ATP Win/Loss index.

His record at the Grand Slam events is really strong this year, having won the Australian Open in January by beating Daniil Medvedev, reaching the semifinals of the French Open where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz and making it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, where he lost to Medvedev.

He also captured the Miami Open, Rotterdam Open and Halle Open championship titles as well, with the Miami Open being the ATP Masters 1000 title.

The tennis events at the Olympics will be taking place from July 27 to August 4.

