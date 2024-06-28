World Tennis League season 3 returns to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 28 : Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Miral, are set to host the third season of the World Tennis League, scheduled to be held at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to December 22, 2024. Following a huge success in 2023, which marked World Tennis League's debut at Etihad Arena, season 3 is set to be bigger and more exciting.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Miral, continue its three-year commitment to support the World Tennis League.

Known for blending elite tennis with electrifying musical performances, the second season of WTL garnered significant popularity and global media value. The four-day event featured global tennis icons like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, along with global chart-toppers 50 Cent, Akon and Ne-Yo, enthralling the audience both on and off the court.

The PBG Eagles, featuring Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin, emerged as the champions of the WTL 2023. Season 2 garnered 20,000+ attendance and was live broadcasted in 125+ countries, with world-class artists performing at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

With preparations well underway, Abu Dhabi is yet again gearing up to host the 'Greatest Show on Court'. The stellar line-up of tennis stars will be announced soon.

Concert ticket holders can upgrade their WTL experience by securing a discounted add-on Tennis ticket for the Tennis matches for the day.

The tickets for the World Tennis League Season 3 will go on sale at 3 PM on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor