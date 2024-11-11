World Tennis League season 3 team, schedule unveiled

New Delhi [India], November 11 : As the clock ticks closer to four days of high-octane tennis action in a few weeks, the World Tennis League on Monday announced the teams and match schedules for its third season.

Slated to be held from December 19 to December 22 at the Etihad Arena, this much-awaited league will feature four teams - Eagles (the defending champions), Hawks, Falcons and Kites - each boasting of some of the finest tennis players globally. This year, all teams have been refreshed for a revised composition, elevating the excitement and making the match outcome more unpredictable than ever.

Star-studded squads for Season 3

Eagles - Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud

Hawks - Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Taylor Fritz, Sumit Nagal

Falcons - Elena Rybakina, Caroline Garcia, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev

Kites - Jasmine Paolini, Paula Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios

Unmissable match-ups

The 2024 edition will kickstart with an exciting opener as the Falcons, featuring top guns like Medvedev and Rybakina, take on the Hawks, led by Women's World No. 1 Sabalenka and Indian tennis star Nagal.

Meanwhile, Women's World No. 2 Swiatek and Men's World No. 7 Ruud will lead defending champions, the Eagles, against the Kites, featuring crowd favourite Kyrgios and Badosa in the second match on the opening day.

On the second day (December 20), the Eagles will take on the Hawks, while the Falcons and Kites will square off in the evening match.

On the penultimate day (December 21), the Falcons and Eagles will play the opening game, followed by the final league stage match between the Hawks and Kites. The final of the World Tennis League 2024 will be held on December 22.

Unparalleled match format

All the teams will compete in a single round-robin (all-play-all) format, with each team playing one match against each other. The top two teams, with the highest number of games won, will advance to the summit clash of WTL Season 3, scheduled to take place on December 22.

Each match will consist of four sets: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, and two doubles sets, which may include Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, or Mixed Doubles, as determined by the team that wins the coin toss.

To add to the excitement, WTL will also follow a unique format, in which, if the trailing team wins the fourth set, the match goes into Overtime (OT). OT will continue until the leading team wins one more game or the trailing team matches the overall game total. If the game scores are equal, the match will be decided by a Super Shootout.

In the Super Shootout, the 'home' team - listed first in the Order of Play - chooses the competitor, while the opposing team selects the side and decides whether to serve or receive first. The first to reach ten points wins, with sudden death at 9-9. The winner of the Super Shootout will be awarded one game and also earn two additional bonus points.

As teams vie for the top spots, every game will have an impact on their standings, determined by the number of games won. If teams are tied in total points, their head-to-head record and game-winning percentage will come into play.

With every game holding the potential to be a defining moment, all eyes will be on high-stakes singles and doubles showdowns, with evolving dynamics adding to the excitement.

