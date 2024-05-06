WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek continues to reign at top; Gauff inches close to Sabalenka for 2nd spot

Florida [USA], May 6 : Iga Swiatek, who recently won the Madrid Open, continued her domination in women's tennis with her outstanding performance against Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final.

After her maiden triumph in Madrid, she now sits on the top of the table with 10,910 points, 3,412 points ahead of Sabalenka (7498) in the second spot. Swiatek enters her 103rd week at No. 1 in the rankings and resumes to strengthen her hold on that top spot.

In the final, Swiatek won her first Madrid Open crown, saving three championship points to beat reigning champion Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7).

Coco Gauff remains at the No.3 spot with 7313 points.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina also retained her fourth spot with 6673 points while both Gauff and Rybakina will look to refine their game in the next few weeks to climb to the top two spots in the women's ranking.

Jessica Pegula, who has been out of action, remained in the fifth spot with 4655 points while Maria Sakkari has dropped two spots in the rankings, now she holds the 8th spot with 3925 points which means Marketa Vondrousova (4090) claimed 6th and Qinwen Zheng (3945) climbed to one spot claiming 7th position.

With 3748 points, Ons Jabeur kept her 9th place in the rankings. Madison Keys sits pretty at the 16th position after climbing four spots up, from 20 to 16, in the rankings with 2688 points. Her sudden rise meant that Veronika Kudermetova slipped six spots to 25 in the rankings.

