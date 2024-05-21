Yannick Hanfmann downs Andy Murray to set Novak Djokovic clash in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], May 21 : Following a halt due to rain on Monday, Yannick Hanfmann did not waste time in wrapping a victory against former World No. 1 Andy Murray on Tuesday at the Geneva Open.

Upon his return to the clay-court ATP 250, the 32-year-old German defeated Murray 7-5, 6-2 after holding service twice in their first-round match. Throughout his one-hour, forty-three-minute victoryhis tenth on the tour this yearHanfmann did not encounter a breakpoint.

Murray's return to the ATP Tour is disheartening; following a lacklustre showing at a Challenger event in Bordeaux last week during his injury recovery, he had intended to utilise Geneva to prepare for his first French Open appearance since 2020.

He appeared terribly out of sorts, making mistakes in his serve returns and giving the upper hand to his opponent, who was less willing to accept the necessity of a Monday weather delay.

The top-ranked player in the PIF ATP Rankings, Novak Djokovic, is waiting for the World No. 85 Hanfmann in the second round of the Geneva tournament.

The two, who are both competing in Geneva this year for the first time, will be facing off in their first-ever ATP Head2Head match.

On Tuesday in Switzerland, Nicolas Moreno De Alboran emerged victorious early as well. The American won the fourth ATP Tour match by easily defeating David Goffin 6-2, 6-1.

