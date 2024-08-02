"You are one of the players that the locker room loves the most," Rafael Nadal tells Andy Murray

Paris [France], August 2 : Rafael Nadal delivered a heartfelt message to Andy Murray, who concluded his professional tennis career at the Paris Olympics 2024.

On August 1, Murray, alongside his partner Dan Evans, was defeated by the American duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

In a heartfelt video message shared by ATP Tour on their X handle, Nadal expressed his deep sadness and admiration for Murray.

Nadal, known for his competitive spirit and sportsmanship, highlighted the respect and affection Murray commanded in the locker room.

"Hello Andy, I know it's your last day on the professional tour. I'm very sad to do this video, honestly, because you are one of the players that the locker room loves the most, for your character, for your charisma, and for the way you have always been with me personally and with the rest of the players. I enjoyed it a lot being a rival, being a good colleague on the tour. I think we shared and spent some good moments together. I just want to congratulate you for everything you've achieved. Your dream of becoming one of the best players in the world. The best, at some moments, and doing amazing things for the world of tennis. Just wish you sincerely all the very best in your future with the family, have fun, and I hope to keep in touch and see you around very often. All the best, my friend."

All the memories, all the moments shared... 🥺@RafaelNadal reminisces on his time with @andy_murray🙌 #SirAndy pic.twitter.com/kngf2xyUFa— ATP Tour (@atptour) August 2, 2024

Nadal fondly remembered the moments they shared on and off the court. He went on to commend Murray's remarkable career and achievements.

Concluding his message, Nadal wished Murray a fulfilling future and expressed his hope to stay connected.

This poignant farewell from Nadal encapsulates the respect and camaraderie shared among the tennis elite, marking the end of an era for Andy Murray.

