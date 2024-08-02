"You have been a true inspiration": Federer pens down farewell note for Andy Murray

New Delhi [India], August 2 : As Andy Murray announced his retirement, former Swiss tennis player Roger Federer congratulated the British and said that he inspired him and many other athletes out there.

Murray retired from professional tennis after he and his partner Dan Evans lost out to the American pair of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the quarterfinal of the men's doubles at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

In a video shared on the official X handle of ATP, Federer congratulated Murray for having an incredible career. The Swiss tennis legend added that he loved playing against Murray.

"Many congratulations on an incredible career. Wimbledon champion, US Open champion, Davis Cup champion, Olympic champion and many more things you have achieved. So many Masters 1000s as well. World Number 1 and sir. So, Sir Andy Murray, incredible effort on the most wonderful of careers. Great human being and doing it all with a massive family at the end and a hip and a body that clearly wasn't giving you what you wanted at the end. But you have been a true inspiration to me and many of the players out there... Love playing against you even though lost so many time. And it was brutal. But, congrats on everything you have achieved...," Federer said.

The 37-year-old retired as one of the game's modern-day greats, having secured two Wimbledon titles (2013 and 2016) and a US Open title in 2012.

Murray achieved a peak ranking of number one in his career.

Also in the Olympics, Murray won two gold medals in men's singles tennis, having beat Roger Federer in the 2012 London Olympics final and Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He also partnered with Great Britain's Laura Robson to secure a mixed doubles silver medal.

Murray also had big rivalries with the 'Big Three' of modern tennis, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer.

