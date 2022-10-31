Young tennis players show up in large numbers for TPL Talent Days in Vadodara

Vadodara, Oct 31 After the successful programme in Hyderabad and Delhi, the Tennis Premier League's (TPL) 'Talent Day' initiative arrived at the vibrant city of Vadodara where large number of young players showed their sklls.

Iconic Indian tennis coach Sunil Vyas, who is the mentor of the Gujarat Panthers, was present at the event to observe and assess the talent that came to test their skills. Vyas is also the Director of the BTPA Tennis Academy situated in Vadodara.

In the Girls U-18 Category, Saily Thakkar beat Shaivi Dalal 10 - 6 in an entertaining final and will represent the Gujarat Panthers in the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League. Devanshi Gohil best Shaivi Dalal 10 - 7 in the second final of the Girls U-18 Category and has been selected for Bengaluru Spartans in the upcoming Tennis Premier League season.

Women's category saw elite participants showcasing their talent during the matches. Divya Bhardwaj comfortably beat Rajvi Tanna 10 - 1 in the first final of the Women's Category to get selected for Bengaluru Spartans. In the second final of the Women's Category, Priya Dharshini beat Rajvi Tanna 10 - 7 in a closely contested tie to get selected to represent the Gujarat Panthers in season four of the Tennis Premier League.

Ramku Patgir, Owner of the Gujarat Panthers, said, "I have been a massive fan of tennis for a very long time. The Tennis Premier League was a great opportunity for me to help the sport of tennis grow here in India and be more involved in the sport. The players we have selected here today will surely develop drastically because of the Talent Day initiative of the TPL. The work Kunal and Mrunal are doing with the league is commendable."

Sunil Vyas, expressed his jubilation, "I have worked with a lot of young players over the years and it was great to see the talent on display today. Some of the players really possessed all the skills needed to make it to the top of the tennis world. Vadodara is a sporting city and there is some great talent here. I am sure we have found some gems of tennis through the Tennis Premier League Talent Day here today."

