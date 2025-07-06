Yuki Bambri-Robert Galloway reach third round at Wimbledon 2025

London [UK], July 6 : India's Yuki Bhambri, along with America's Robert Galloway, marched into the third round of the men's doubles event in the Wimbledon 2025 Grand Slam in the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 Grand Slam on Saturday.

Squaring off against Portugal's Nuno Borges and America's Marcos Giron at the All England Club, Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway, the 16th seeds, converted a breakpoint in the eighth game of the first set to take the lead, as per Olympics.com.\

Further, according to Olympics.com, the Indo-American tennis pair then lost serve in the second game of the next set but broke back when Nuno Borges and Marcos Giron were serving to win the second set.

Bhambri and Galloway then went on to win the tie break to close out the match 6-3, 7(8)-6(6) and advanced to the next round.

Yuki Bhambri is also in contention in the mixed doubles event. The Indian tennis player, partnering Jiang Xinyu of the People's Republic of China, won their opening-round match and will be in action again on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rithvik Bollipalli and his Colombian partner, Nicolas Barrientos, bowed out of the men's doubles event after losing to British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the second round.

Up against the sixth seeds, Rithvik Bollipalli and Nicolas Barrientos dropped a service game early in the first set and squandered three set points in a tense second-set tiebreak, ultimately going down 6-4, 7(9)-6(7).

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela also bowed out in the second round after a 6-4, 6-4 defeat against fourth seeds Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Marcel Granollers of Spain.

India's Rohan Bopanna suffered an early exit after he and his Belgian partner Sander Gille crashed out in the first round of the men's doubles.

Yuki Bhambri is the only Indian player still alive in the penultimate Grand Slam of the year.

