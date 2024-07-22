Yuki Bhambri, Albano Olivetti rally to win doubles title in Swiss Open

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti won the Swiss Open 2024 doubles event after a come-from-behind victory against the French pair of Fabrice Martin and Ugo Humbert in the final.

This is the year's second ATP Tour title for the Indo-French pair. Bhambri and Olivetti also won the Bavarian International Tennis Championships in Munich in April.

On Sunday, Bhambri and Olivetti, seeded third in the ATP 250 tournament, took 69 minutes to defeat their unseeded opponents 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 at the Roy Emerson Arena in Gstaad, according to the Olympic press release.

Martin and Humbert asserted early dominance by breaking their opponents' serve in the fourth game. It proved to be decisive as the all-French pair went on to win the set 6-3.

Bhambri and Olivetti pulled things back in the second set with some clinical service games. They did not concede a point during their first three service games and applied pressure on their opponents, the press release added.

Their discipline bore fruit in the sixth game, where they won a crucial break. Bhambri and Olivetti held their next two serves to take the match into a 10-point tiebreaker.

Both pairs began the tiebreak well but Bhambri and Olivetti continued to impress with their returns and raced away to a five-point lead before closing out the contest.

This was Bhambri and Olivetti's third final on the ATP Tour this year. They won the Bavarian International doubles title by defeating German pair Andreas Mies and Jan-Lennard Struff in straight games but lost the Lyon Open final in May to Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Great Britain's Henry Patten.

Overall, this was Bhambri's third title on ATP Tour. He won his first title on the ATP Tour in 2023 alongside Lloyd Harris at the Mallorca Championships in Spain.

The Indian tennis player and his French partner also competed at the French Open and the Wimbledon Grand Slams this year but bowed out in the first round and the second round, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor