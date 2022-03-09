10% water cut to continue in Thane till repair of Bhatsa Dam

Due to 50 percent water cut which has been going on for some days now, water supply has been started in other areas including Ghodbunder, Vartaknagar by water tanker. But now the water resources department has released water into the canal through the second gate of Bhatsa dam to alleviate the shortage. However, Thanekar will have to face only 10 % water loss for the next few days till the complete repair of Bhatsa.

Therefore, now the water supply has been started as before by canceling the water department wise planning. Due to technical failure in the gate of Bhatsa dam, water supply to Thane city is 50% less. 485 million liters of water is being supplied daily within the municipal limits. Out of which 200 million liters of water is supplied through TMC's own scheme. For this, Municipal Corporation draws water from the Pise dam of Bhatsa dam. However, due to technical failure in Bhatsa gate, the city is getting 50% less water from the municipal scheme. Hundreds of millions of liters of water is being supplied daily instead of two hundred.

There is water scarcity in Ghodbunder and Vartaknagar areas of the city. Citizens have to buy drinking water. In some areas water is being supplied by tankers. However, tanker prices have also risen slightly during this period. With this in mind, the Water Resources Department has started discharging water into the canal through an alternative second gate till the damaged gate of Bhatsa Dam is repaired. As a result, it is possible to draw 90 percent or 180 million liters of water per day from Pise dam. Meanwhile, the door repair work is also going on at war level and as soon as the work is done, the municipality will get 200 million liters of water as before, informed the water supply department of the municipality.