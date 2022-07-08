2-year-old girl who was trapped in bedroom has been release safely

Thane: Two-year-old girl who was trapped in the bedroom of Room No. 1103 on the 11th floor of Atlantic Tower at Ghodbunder Road, Ovala, was rescued by the fire brigade of Thane Municipal Corporation within minutes. The incident took place on Friday.

Upon receiving information about the girl the fire brigade arrived at the spot with 1-rescue vehicle and 1-fire vehicle. The room was owned by Priyanka Mishra, the disaster management department said.