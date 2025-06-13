27-Year-Old Flight Attendant from Dombivli Among Victims of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Confirms Maharashtra MLA Ravindra Chavan

Roshni Songhare, a 27-year-old flight crew member from Dombivli, Maharashtra, was among the victims of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday. Residing at Umiya Building, Ground Floor, Rajaji Path near Madhavi Bungalow in Dombivli East, Roshni was on the ill-fated Air India flight bound for London when tragedy struck. Roshni had been working with Air India for the past two years and had always nurtured a dream of becoming an air hostess, a dream that was unfortunately cut short by the accident. Prior to joining Air India, she worked with SpiceJet. She was known for her dedication and professionalism, admired by colleagues and family alike.

She is survived by her mother, Rajshree Songhare, her father, Rajendra Songhare — a technician by profession — and her brother Vighnesh, who works in a shipping company. The family, who previously lived in Grant Road where Roshni completed her schooling, expressed their grief over the sudden loss. Reports confirm that Roshni had spoken to her mother on the morning of the crash, in what would tragically be their last conversation. The family has yet to receive any official communication from the airline about the accident. Relatives also revealed that Roshni’s wedding had been recently fixed, adding to the immense sorrow surrounding her untimely death.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s Final Moments Captured on CCTV Before Tragic Air India Accident

Maharashtra MLA Ravindra Chavan confirmed Roshni Songhare’s demise, expressing his condolences on social media platform X. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic demise of Ms. Roshni Songhare from Dombivli in the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. As a dedicated flight crew member, her untimely loss is a heart-wrenching tragedy. May her soul attain eternal peace,” he stated.

The Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers including 12 cabin crew members, went down near Ahmedabad airport under circumstances that remain unclear. Video footage from the crash shows the plane taking off before rapidly descending and crashing, marking this incident as one of the worst aviation tragedies in recent Indian history.