After MNS Mira Road Assault, Shiv Sena UBT Leader Rajan Vichare Gets Traders Slapped in Thane for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Surfaces

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 3, 2025 17:47 IST2025-07-03T17:46:59+5:302025-07-03T17:47:15+5:30

After an outrage over the brutal assault of a sweet shop-owner by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Mumbai's ...

After MNS Mira Road Assault, Shiv Sena UBT Leader Rajan Vichare Gets Traders Slapped in Thane for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Surfaces | After MNS Mira Road Assault, Shiv Sena UBT Leader Rajan Vichare Gets Traders Slapped in Thane for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Surfaces

After MNS Mira Road Assault, Shiv Sena UBT Leader Rajan Vichare Gets Traders Slapped in Thane for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Surfaces

After an outrage over the brutal assault of a sweet shop-owner by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Mumbai's Mira Road, another video of Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Rajan Vichare punishing traders in his office in Maharashtra's Thane district for not speaking Marathi, the incident from the Sena UBT leader's office surfaced online. 

Sena UBT leader Rajan Vishare had summoned traders in his Thane office and asked his party workers to assault them in front of him, while he was witnessing the scene. In the alleged video, it was seen that one of his supporters was slapping men and asking them to apologise for not speaking Marathi.

In an alleged video shared on the social media platform X, the UBT leader and his party workers are seen demanding that traders communicate only in Marathi. 

Also Read | Mumbai: Markets Shut in Mira Road After MNS Workers Assault Shopkeeper Over Marathi Language.

This comes after an outbreak erupted in Mira Road where traders, communities, and shopkeepers protest against the assault of a north Indian shopkeeper. The market was also closed for the whole day, demanding action against the MNS activists for their crimes. 

On Thursday morning, after Raj Thackeray's party workers assaulted a shop owner, shops remained closed for the day. A video from the market featuring visuals from the Mira Road area, where the shutters were down, surfaced.

Open in app
Tags :Rajan VichareMNSThaneMarathi Language ControversyShiv Sena UBTViral video