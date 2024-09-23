Akshay Shinde Encounter: Accused’s Mother Make Serious Allegations Against Police, Says "Killed My Son for Money"

Akshay Shinde, accused in a case involving the molestation of minor girls at a local school, was killed in a police encounter. According to reports, Shinde allegedly snatched a gun from an officer and opened fire, prompting the police to shoot him in self-defense.

However, Shinde’s mother has made serious allegations against the police, claiming they killed her son for money. Speaking to TV9, she said, “I asked the police why they didn’t bring Akshay. They said if he was seen here, he would be killed. They needed people to bring him because his report was big. I spoke to my son, and he said, ‘Mom, the charge sheet hasn’t even come yet. When will you get me out?’ I told him to wait.”

She further added, “He had some papers in his hand, which he showed me, but I couldn’t understand them. I am uneducated. I told him I couldn’t read. They killed my son for money. "

Shinde’s mother also questioned why other women involved in the case were not arrested. “There are six women at the school. Some of them ran away. Why aren’t they being arrested?” she asked.

She firmly believes her son was innocent, stating, “My son couldn’t have done this. If he had, he wouldn’t have gone to school. Someone else did it, and they blamed him. If he had done it, he wouldn’t have gone to work at the school.”