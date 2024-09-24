‘Akshay Shinde May Have Been Psychologically Depressed’: Senior Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam on Killing of Badlapur Accused

Special Public Prosecutor, Senior Advocate, and BJP leader Ujjwal Nikam said on Monday that two chargesheets were filed against the culprit in the Badlapur sexual assault case and the police had enough proof against Akshay Shinde. Speaking to ANI, Nikam said, "Two chargesheets were filed against the accused, and the police had enough proof against him.

The two victims of the rape incident had identified the accused, and the victims had also told their parents about the incident. If the police had gone to the court with such strong proof, he would have gotten the death penalty." Further, he said that when the accused is aware that they have no chance of escaping, they can get violent.

"When the accused in such a case is aware that he has no chance of escaping, he can get violent. Akshay Shinde could be psychologically depressed, and that is why he attacked the police or tried to commit suicide. The police had to resort to retaliatory firing, and two policemen were seriously injured. Unfortunately, many leaders are doing politics even on this incident. The truth will come out in the judicial inquiry. However, we should also remember that the politics are also affecting the policemen. We need to stop giving our comments until the judicial inquiry is out."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske questioned on how would the police sit quietly if they were being attacked. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mhaske said, "If the police are attacked or fired, why would they sit quietly? The police force protects everyone; will they not protect themselves? The opposition had created such a huge ruckus that the accused should be hanged to death. The same opposition is now supporting the accused. If the police shot the accused, the opposition is now blaming the police. They have no right to say anything about this incident.