Ambernath: 20-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Falling Into Depression Over Debt and Job Loss

A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after falling into depression due to mounting financial debt and job loss in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 4 and 5 at the man's residence in Morivali village in Ambernath area.

"The man had borrowed a significant amount of money from several people and was under tremendous pressure as he was unable to repay his debts. The stress took a toll on his mental health, and he had even stopped going to work," an official from Ambernath police station told the news agency PTI.

The man had been terminated from his job on September 29 after prolonged absenteeism, which apparently worsened his emotional state, according to the police. "He went into deep depression, and on the intervening night of October 4 and 5, he ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house," the officer said.

His family members found him hanging on the morning of October 5 and immediately alerted the police. "Our team rushed to the spot, sent the body for postmortem and registered an Accidental Death Report," the official said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.