Ambernath Accident: 4 Killed, Four Injured After Shiv Sena Candidate’s Car Rams Into Bikes as Driver Suffers Heart Attack

A horrific accident took place in the Ambernath area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Friday evening, November 21, when a speeding car with a Shiv Sena candidate rammed into several bikes on the flyover after the car's driver suffered a heart attack, resulting deaths of four people and injuring four others in the incident.

The car jumped over the divider and crossed into the opposite lane, ramming other vehicles in its way when the driver pressed the accelerator, as he was suspected of having suffered a major heart attack while driving, The Times of India quoted a police official.

Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Chaubey, who will contest the Maharashtra Municipal elections from Ambernath, which will go to polls on December 2, 2025, was travelling in the ill-fated car with her driver Laxman Shinde towards Buva Pada area near Matka Chowk for campaigning when the accident took place.

Also Read | Ambernath Tragedy: Car Collides With Multiple Two-Wheelers on Bridge, Four Dead; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces.

The driver Laxman, along with Chandrakant Anarke (57) and Shailesh Jadhav (45), both Ambernath Municipal Council employees and Sumit Chelani (17) died in the accident. The impact of the crash was such that Anarke, who was on a bike with Jadha,v was thrown off the bridge.

After the accident, locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured and transported them to the nearby hospital for treatment. They also rescued Chaubey from the crushed car. Chaubey's driver, Shinde and three others were declared dead on arrival at Central Hospital, while Chaube is admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.

The injured were identified as Amit Chavan, who is being treated at the Central Hospital, while Abhishek Chavan is receiving treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for his leg injury.

Chaubey narrated the accident to the police. She said the car was going up the bridge. Shinde received a phone call and while answering it, he suddenly stopped responding to the call. She said his foot remained pressed on the accelerator, causing the vehicle to speed uncontrollably and eventually crash into the driver and jumped to the opposite side of the road.